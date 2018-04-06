The treasury secretary of the United States, Steven Mnuchin, gives a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/File

The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 17 Russian officials.

The US Treasury Department said in a press release that those individuals were being targeted "in response to Russia's worldwide malign activity."

"Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release.

"The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime) with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Mnuchin said.

Among those targeted by the sanctions is Kirill Shamalov, Putin's son in law and one of the largest shareholders in oil and gas company Sibur; and billionaire Oleg Deripaska, founder of aluminum and hydroelectric power producer En+ Group.

Also designated were Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council; and Alexander Torshin, a deputy governor of Russia's central bank.

"All assets subject to US jurisdiction of the designated individuals and entities ... are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealings with them," the release said.

The Treasury Department's announcement follows an earlier retaliatory move against Russia on March 15, when President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and 19 of that country's citizens for allegedly attempting to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election via cyberattacks.