US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray (not pictured) before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray discussed here Tuesday the US government's decision to reimpose tariffs on Mexican exports.

According to a statement released by the US State Department, the two officials spoke about the White House's decision to impose tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum, a decision that has elevated concerns regarding negotiations to update the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Pompeo and Videgaray, however, agreed on the need to conclude "an updated NAFTA agreement," the statement says.

The two leaders also discussed the need for bilateral cooperation to stem "the flow of illicit drugs and irregular migrants" into the United States.

Pompeo recognized Mexico's "leadership in coordinating diplomatic efforts" against Venezuela during the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) taking place in Washington.

During the OAS General Assembly on Monday, the United States and 14 countries that make up the Lima Group, which includes Mexico, proposed a resolution to suspend Venezuela from the hemispheric body.

The resolution will be put to a vote on Tuesday.