The United States Vice President Mike Pence has no plans to quarantine himself despite his press spokesman testing positive for coronavirus, another spokesperson for the office announced Sunday in a statement.

Devin O'Malley said Pence will return to work Monday and dismissed an article by the Bloomberg agency, which, citing three officials familiar with the situation, said that the vice president was isolated in his residence. EFE-EPA