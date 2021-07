A US Black Hawk helicopter takes off from the Bagram airbase close to the scene of a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan security official inspects the scene of a car bombing near the US Bagram Air Base in Bagram, Afghanistan, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security officials secure the scene of a car bombing near the US Bagram Air Base in Bagram, Afghanistan, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The United States military has vacated the Bagram Airfield, a US official said Friday, moving a step closer to completely hand over to the Afghan government the largest defense facility that served as a nerve center in the two decades of war against the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

“Yes, all coalition forces are off Bagram,” the US defense official told EFE, strictly asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. EFE

