Robert Durst looks at jurors as he attends the closing arguments in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, California, USA, 08 September 2021 (reissued on 17 September 2021). EFE-EPA/AL SEIB / POOL

Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he attends the closing arguments in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, California, USA, 08 September 2021 (reissued on 17 September 2021). EFE-EPA/AL SEIB / POOL

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin (R) is congratulated after New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty of murdering longtime friend Susan Berman in Department 1 of the Inglewood Court Building in Inglewood, California, USA, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Genaro Molina / POOL

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff (L) Dick Deguerin (2-L) and prosecuting attorney's, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin (2-R) and Habib A. Balian (R) listen to the verdict being read by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham as New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty of murdering longtime friend Susan Berman in Department 1 of the Inglewood Court Building in Inglewood, California, USA, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Genaro Molina / POOL

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin (L) congratulates attorney Habib A. Balian (C) after New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty of murdering longtime friend Susan Berman in Department 1 of the Inglewood Court Building in Inglewood, California, USA, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Genaro Molina / POOL