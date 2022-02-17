Russian troops deployed in Crimea were returning to their barracks, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday, after completing military drills on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
But at the start of a two-day summit in Brussels, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had yet to see evidence of de-escalation along Ukraine's border, while in the United States, a senior government official claimed Moscow had sent thousands more troops to the border.
