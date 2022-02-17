United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia and the situation in Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service shows a BM-27 Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system during a live firing drill at the 'Opuk' interspecific training ground in Crimea, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (R) ahead of a meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Russian troops deployed in Crimea were returning to their barracks, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday, after completing military drills on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

But at the start of a two-day summit in Brussels, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had yet to see evidence of de-escalation along Ukraine's border, while in the United States, a senior government official claimed Moscow had sent thousands more troops to the border.

(...)