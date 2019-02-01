The United States' national security adviser, John Bolton (center), walks outside the White House after a television interview in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/File

The United States and two of its key Latin American allies are not planning an imminent military intervention in crisis-racked Venezuela, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Friday.

Instead, the goal of the US and its allies is for Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro, to relinquish power via a "peaceful transition," John Bolton said.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Bolton answered "no" when asked whether a military intervention by the US, Brazil or Colombia, or a combined force, was imminent.

He added, however, that Trump still considers that all options are on the table in terms of the US's goal of ousting Maduro.

Bolton also warned Maduro that if he does not voluntarily leave power in the near future he could end up at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, where the US has a detention camp for terrorism suspects.

"Well, I tweeted (Thursday), you know, I wish him a long, quiet retirement on a pretty beach far from Venezuela. And the sooner he takes advantage of that, the sooner he's likely to have a nice, quiet retirement on a pretty beach rather than being in some other beach area like Guantanamo," Bolton told Hewitt.

Maduro won a second term in last May's presidential balloting by a wide margin, but much of the opposition boycotted the process and rejected the result as illegitimate, a stance shared by the US and numerous nations in Latin America and Europe.

The opposition in Venezuela considers Maduro (the successor to firebrand leftist leader Hugo Chavez, who ruled Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013) to be a usurper.

Maduro's opponents seemed to have achieved a key victory when they won a strong majority in 2015 legislative elections.

But the president and his allies subsequently sidelined the National Assembly by creating a plenipotentiary body known as the National Constituent Assembly in 2017.

The political crisis heated up again on Jan. 23 when National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's legitimate leader.

Washington and its hemispheric allies formally recognized Guaido as interim head of state last week and the European Parliament followed suit on Thursday.

Harsh new US sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil industry, which accounts for nearly all of its hard-currency income, also could further exacerbate the longstanding economic crisis in that South American country, which is already facing shortages of basic goods and hyperinflation.

Spain's top diplomat, for his part, said his government would recognize Guaido next Monday if Maduro refused to call a snap election.

Speaking to press during an European Union foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Josep Borrell said Spain's Socialist Party government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was ready to recognize Guaido's leadership claim unless Maduro complies with the deadline set by Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom for him to announce a new vote.