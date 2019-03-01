The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended abruptly here Thursday without agreement and without a roadmap for the future of the process aimed at denuclearization of the peninsula.

The two governments provided conflicting explanations for the failure of the talks.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that. They were willing to denuke a large portion of the areas that we wanted, but we couldn't give up all of the sanctions for that," Trump told reporters before leaving Hanoi to return to Washington.

"So we continue to work, and we'll see. But we had to walk away from that particular suggestion. We had to walk away from that," he said, revealing that Kim had been prepared to dismantle the main North Korean nuclear facility at Yongbyon.

"I could've 100 percent signed something today. We actually had papers ready to be signed, but it just wasn't appropriate. I want to do it right. I'd much rather do it right than do it fast," Trump said.

Though still upbeat about the chemistry between himself and Kim, the US leader said that their next encounter "may not be for a long time."

During a moment when Trump and Kim were together in the presence of reporters, the North Korean leader, in a departure from his usual practice, responded to questions.

Asked whether he was prepared to give up North Korea's nuclear weapons, he said: "If I'm not willing to do that I won't be here right now."

He was more guarded regarding the outlook for a comprehensive agreement.

"Well, it's too early to tell, but I wouldn't say that I'm pessimistic. From what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," Kim said.

Following the departure of the US delegation, North Korea's foreign minister appeared at a hastily arranged press conference in Hanoi to rebut Trump's account of why the summit ended without agreement.

North Korea made a "reasonable" offer, Ri Yong-ho said, expressing a willingness to begin the dismantling of the Yongbyon complex in return for a partial lifting of sanctions.

Kim sought only the end of the sanctions imposed on North Korea by the United Nations in 2016 and 2017, Ri said.

North Korea had been ready to admit US observers to verify the shutdown of the plutonium and uranium facilities at Yongbyon, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui said.

The talks broke down, according to Ri, because the US pressed North Korea to go "one more" step beyond the dismantling of Yongbyon.

"I cannot guarantee that this opportunity will be offered to the US once more," Choe said.

The weeks ahead of the Hanoi summit saw speculation that Trump and Kim would sign an agreement formally ending the 1950-1953 Korean War, in which the North lost roughly 20 percent of its population.

Though largely symbolic, a peace accord would have been seen as meaningful by Koreans on both sides of the border.