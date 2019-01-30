Opening up a humanitarian corridor is among the options being considered by the United States to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, given the "urgent need" for food and medicine by that country's citizens, the senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said in an interview with EFE in Washington on Jan. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Opening up a humanitarian corridor is among the options being considered by the United States to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, given the "urgent need" for food and medicine by that country's citizens, the senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said in an interview with EFE in Washington on Jan. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Opening up a humanitarian corridor is among the options being considered by the United States to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, given the "urgent need" for food and medicine by that country's citizens, the senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said.

In an interview with EFE, Claver-Carone confirmed that creating a humanitarian conduit is "absolutely" one of the options that the Donald Trump administration has on the table, although it has "concerns" about doing that because "there already exist refugee corridors" and Washington does not want to "exacerbate an immigration crisis."

"The legitimate president, Juan Guaido, has asked for the humanitarian aid. We all are well aware of the urgent need that exists for that humanitarian aid in Venezuela, and what we're looking for is to find the best peaceful way to do it," he emphasized.

The idea of opening up a humanitarian channel or corridor has been backed in separate statements by the opposition-controlled Venezuelan Parliament, the opposition commission that participated in a dialogue with the government of the Dominican Republic last year and the 14 countries comprising the Lima Group.

However, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims that the move would facilitate an invasion of the country by allowing the entry of foreign military forces into Venezuela.

Claver-Carone did not respond when questioned if troops would be used to open the corridor and, if so, whether that could open the door to an invasion, saying only: "There are many options along those lines on the table; we're exploring them all."

Referring to the Maduro government, he said that "a group of 15 or 20 people who are so in love with power and corruption are preventing a country of more than 20 people from being able to live in prosperity with all the resources Venezuela has."

"Frankly, if that group of 20 people would accept this peaceful transition, by tomorrow all the humanitarian aid Venezuela needs would be arriving at its borders and at its ports," he said.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the Trump administration is "ready" to provide more than $20 million in humanitarian aid to the "people" of Venezuela.

"The resources are here, the only thing that's currently preventing the Venezuelan people from getting the humanitarian aid they need so much is that Nicolas Maduro and a frankly illegal group of people allied with him" are preventing it, said Claver-Carone.