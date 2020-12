A handout photo showing a Mount Sinai Health System pharmacist learning to handle Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Queens, New York, on Thursday, 10 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREW LICHTENSTEIN/MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A patient is brought into the emergency room at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Friday, 11 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US okays Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, Trump says first shot in 24 hours

President Donald Trump said on late Friday that the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.

The announcement by the outgoing president came shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the vaccine. EFE-EPA