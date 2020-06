A medical personel prepares testing paperwork for a Boston resident at a Covid-19 pop up testing site, after the Mayor urged all who participated in the recent protest marches to get tested, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A Boston Public Health Department employee gestures to Boston residents lined up for Covid-19 testing at a pop up testing site, after the Mayor urged all who participated in the recent protest marches to get tested, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A Boston resident is tested for Covid-19 in their car at a pop up testing site, after the Mayor urged all who participated in the recent protest marches to get tested, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

The number of coronaviruses cases in the United States has surpassed two million, more than any other country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number of confirmed Covid-19 infections stood at 2,000,464 on Thursday while the number of people who have died was 112,924.EFE-EPA

at/rb