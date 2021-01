A general view of an empty Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Invited guests arrive to enter Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

A general view of New Year's Eve Ball ahead of the official Times Square celebration in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

The United States began the new year on a grim note as the number of Covid-19 cases on Friday surpassed 20 million with a more contagious strain of the virus detected in another state amid growing concerns over the delays in the vaccination campaign.

The total number of infections in the US has doubled in less than two months, since 10 million cases were recorded until Nov 9, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. EFE-EPA