A frame grab from video made available by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee shows Sen. Ron Johnson during a virtual hearing with US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday, 21 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SENATEHANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A frame grab from video made available by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee shows US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy taking part in a virtual hearing on Friday, 21 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SENATEHANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States Postal Service is equal to the challenge of handling a unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Friday, rejecting claims that he is trying to hamper voting-by-mail at the behest of President Donald Trump.

"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee, and the American public, that the Postal Service is fully capable of delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time," he said during an online session with senators.