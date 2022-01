Marine One carrying US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2022. The President is traveling to Louisville, Colorado. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

United States President Joe Biden linked Friday the fires that at the beginning of 2022 caused the death of at least one person and consumed more than 1,000 houses in the state of Colorado with climate change.

Biden visited the Louisville community Friday accompanied by first lady Jill and met with some of the more than 35,000 people who were forced from their homes by the flames. EFE