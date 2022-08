US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with state and local elected officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Ting Shen / POOL

United States President Joe Biden declared Tuesday an emergency in the state of Mississippi over a water crisis after a water pump failed following several days of heavy rains.

Biden also ordered the dispatch of federal aid to the more than 150,000 people in the vicinity of the state capital of Jackson, who are without access to drinking water.

