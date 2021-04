Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a meeting with former US Senator Chris Dodd (L) and the US delegation at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANN WANG / POOL

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage (L) speaks at a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANN WANG / POOL

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C-R) and former US Senator Chris Dodd (C-L) attend a meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANN WANG / POOL

Former United States senator Chris Dodd said on Thursday in a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that US President Joe Biden's government would help the island expand its "international space" and support its "investments in self-defense."

"You will find the Biden administration, Madam President, to be a reliable, trusted friend," Dodd told Tsai in Taipei during his unofficial visit to the country along with two other former US officials. EFE

