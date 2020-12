The United States has detected the first case of the new Covid-19 strain in Colorado even as alarms have begun to sound about the difficulty of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of the year as promised by outgoing President Donald Trump.

The first case of the mutant variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in the United Kingdom was detected on Tuesday in a man in his 20s who had not traveled anywhere recently, suggesting that he may have been infected locally. EFE-EPA