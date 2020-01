US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams attends the US State Department's 230th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, DC, USA, 29 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams during an interview with Efe in Washington, United States 8 January 2020. EFE/ Lenin Nolly

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams during an interview with Efe in Washington, United States 8 January 2020. EFE/ Lenin Nolly

US Representative: 'There will be additional sanctions' against Venezuela

The United States Special Representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams said fresh sanctions would be drawn up against those who "undermine democracy" in the crisis-hit South American nation in the coming week.

The US is one of around 50 countries that recognize Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president in Venezuela.