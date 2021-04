The United States has so far administered only 8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines, compared to more than 118 million units from Pfizer. EFE-EPA/FILE/Etienne Laurent

The United States Saturday resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, 11 days after suspending it for several cases of blood-clotting among women.

Around 20 states announced plans to start administering the one-shot vaccine, a day after the US Food and Drug Administration gave a green light. EFE