US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks with British counterpart Barbara Woodward during a session of the United Nations Security Council in New York on 4 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia speaks during a session of the United Nations Security Council in New York on 4 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United States denounced Russia during Friday's emergency session of the United Nations Security Council following a fire at an Ukrainian nuclear plant seized by Russian forces.

News of the blaze caused by shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility in southeastern Ukraine sparked alarm around the world late Thursday.

Representatives of a number of the 15 countries on the Security Council said the incident raised the specter of a nuclear accident on the scale of the 1986 meltdown at the Chernobyl plant in what was then Soviet Ukraine.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said that there was no increase in radiation levels as a result of the fire at a training center several hundred meters away from the six reactors.

(...)