Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanishyna (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) hold a joint news conference ahead of a meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanishyna walk together after holding a joint news conference ahead of a meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for security talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (not pictured) at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DENIS BALIBOUSE

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL

Senior United States and Russian officials held talks in Geneva Monday amid mounting tensions over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border.

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with her Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov at the US diplomatic mission in what was the first of a series of important discussions set to take place this week, although participants have downplayed the chances of a breakthrough. EFE

