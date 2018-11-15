The United States has sanctioned 17 Saudi Arabian officials over the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (seen here), who was last seen entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' government on Thursday sanctioned 17 Saudi Arabian officials for their alleged role in the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul early last month.

Among those sanctioned by the US Treasury Department is Saud al-Qahtani, one of the chief advisers to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The Saudi officials we are sanctioning were involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi (on Oct. 2). These individuals who targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the United States must face consequences for their actions," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying in a press release.

"The government of Saudi Arabia must take appropriate steps to end any targeting of political dissidents or journalists," he added.