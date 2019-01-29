The US government on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as part of its process of exerting pressure on Caracas after recognizing Juan Guaido as that country's interim president over Nicolas Maduro, the elected head of state.

"Today's designation of PDVSA will help prevent further diverting of Venezuela's assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela. The path to sanctions relief for PDVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a White House press conference.

The sanctions will also include freezing any PDVSA assets within US jurisdictions and prohibiting Americans from doing business with the firm.

"The United States is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline, and will continue to use the full suite of its diplomatic and economic tools to support Interim President Juan Guaido, the National Assembly and the Venezuelan people's efforts to restore their democracy," Mnuchin said.

Almost simultaneously with the press conference at the White House, Guaido announced that he had ordered the "transfer" of the country's accounts abroad and had initiated a process to designate new directors of Citgo and PDVSA.

"I have ordered the transfer of the accounts of the Republic to the control of the Venezuelan state and its legitimate authorities to avoid a continuation of looting and to allocate them to solving (the country's) problems," said Guaido in a statement released on Twitter.

He also said that the "operation and control" of the accounts will be submitted to the approval of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Political tension in Venezuela skyrocketed last Wednesday when Guaido, the speaker of the National Assembly, before thousands of supporters assumed the duties of president in the face of what he called the "usurpation" of the presidency by Maduro.

The leftist incumbent comfortably won the presidential election last May, although most opposition figures did not take part because they considered the process to be fraudulent, despite the government's agreement to advance the ballot - originally scheduled for this month - in response to opposition demands.

The National Assembly's stance is that Maduro is usurping the presidency and, therefore, executive power falls to Guaido - as head of the legislative branch - until new elections can be called.

Guaido, who declared himself acting head of state after being assured of US support if he did so, has based his claim on Article 233 of Venezuela's 1999 constitution.

That article provides for the succession in the event a president is deemed "permanently unavailable to serve by reason of any of the following events: death; resignation; removal from office by decision of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice; permanent physical or mental disability certified by a medical board designated by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice with the approval of the National Assembly; abandonment of his position, duly declared by the National Assembly; and recall by popular vote."

Maduro's administration has denounced Guiado's actions as an attempted coup.

Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Maduro's predecessor and political mentor, was briefly removed from office in 2002 in a putsch that was endorsed by the US and Colombia but which subsequently failed.