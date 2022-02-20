Ukrainians commemorate activists killed at Maidan Square during the 2014 anti-government protests in Kiev, Ukraine, 20 February 2022 EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Riga, Latvia, 01 December 2021. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

US says all indications suggest Russia on verge of invading Ukraine

All signs point toward Russia being on the verge of invading Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Sunday.

Blinken’s remarks came after Belarus and Russia decided to prolong joint military exercises beyond the initial date Russia said it would withdraw its troops from the country that also neighbors Ukraine.

"Everything we're seeing suggests that this is deadly serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion," Blinken told CNN.

Blinken said that US president Joe Biden was willing to communicate with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “at any time, in any format if that can help prevent a war.”

