A drone strike by the United States in Syria Friday killed a senior al Qaeda leader, the Pentagon said.

In a statement, Central Command spokesperson Army Major John Rigsbee said that the forces carried out the airstrike in northwest Syria, killing “senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar."

“We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” the spokesperson said. EFE