US says Iran polls not free and fair but nuclear talks to continue

The United States Saturday said it would build on the "meaningful progress" on the possible return to the 2015 nuclear accord even as Iranian presidential elections were not free and fair.

In the first remarks after ultraconservative chief justice Ebrahim Raisi was declared winner in the presidential race, the US Department of State said the Joe Biden administration would keep discussing possibilities of returning to the deal. EFE