Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks in an emergency Security Council meeting on April 9, 2018, to discuss the alleged chemical weapons attack on a village in Syria. EFE/Justin Lane

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks in an emergency Security Council meeting on April 9, 2018, to discuss the alleged chemical weapons attack on a village in Syria. EFE/Justin Lane

A view of the United National Security Council chamber, where international representatives attended an emergency meeting on April 9, 2018, to discuss the alleged chemical weapons attack on a village in Syria. EFE/Justin Lane

The United States said Monday at the United Nations that it "will respond" to the alleged chemical attack this past weekend in Syria, and Russia warned Washington of "grave repercussions" if it undertakes military action against the Damascus regime.

At an urgent Security Council meeting to analyze the incident in the Syrian city of Douma, the UN body on Monday was the scene of a new exchange of accusations and threats between the two powers.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said that the Council must act against the presumed use of chemical weapons, for which she blamed the regime of Bashar al-Assad, but she made it clear that her country is ready to take action alone if the international body does not do so.

"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," Haley said. "History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria. Either way, the United States will respond."

Haley once again accused Russia of using its veto right in the Council to protect its allies in Damascus and said that Russian "obstructionism" of this kind was holding the top UN decisionmaking body "hostage."

Minutes earlier, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned the US of "grave repercussions" if it launched an attack on Syrian forces and expressed his concern over the bombardment on Monday of another Syrian installation, for which Moscow blamed Israel.

A year ago, the US attacked an Assad regime airbase in response to a chemical attack that killed dozens in a part of Syria under rebel control and on Monday President Donald Trump said that he will decide in the coming hours whether he will resort once again to military action after Saturday's presumed attack on the city of Douma, which reportedly killed at least 42 people.

For Moscow, the alleged attack either never happened or was staged by opposition groups with the aim of forcing or justifying actions against Damascus.

Nebenzia, in a long speech, said that his country had earlier information that Syrian rebels were preparing an action of this kind as a provocation and asserted that the images of the supposed aftermath of the attack in recent days were faked.

In addition, he said that Russian specialists have not found any indication of a chemical attack in Douma, adding that experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international watchdog group, should fly to Syria on Tuesday to investigate the matter under the protection of Russian and Syrian forces.

He said, among other things, that the news from Douma could be an attempt to distract public attention from the poisoning in England of former Soviet double agent Sergei Skripal, for which Western nations have blamed Russia.

He also said that Washington, London and Paris are pursuing a policy designed to revive international tensions.

Both the UK and France agree with Washington that the Syrian government is to blame for the attack in Douma and have emphasized Russia's responsibility in the matter as the staunch backer of the Assad regime.