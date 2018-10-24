The United States Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency that provides security for current and former US presidents and their families, on Oct 24, 2018, denied a media report indicating it had intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the White House (seen in this file photo dated Aug. 26, 2018) EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency that provides security for current and former US presidents and their families, on Wednesday denied a media report indicating it had intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the White House.

News network CNN had reported earlier, citing a law enforcement official, that a package addressed to the presidential mansion in Washington DC and apparently containing a pipe bomb had been intercepted at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington DC.

That report came after the US Secret Service said in a statement that it had recovered one package addressed to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York, late Tuesday and another addressed to the residence of former President Barack Obama on Wednesday in Washington DC.

"At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in (New York) and one in (Washington) DC. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect."

Separately, the Time Warner Center, a building in New York City that is home to CNN's corporate headquarters, was evacuated Wednesday after police were alerted to a suspicious package.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter that its officers were "investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle," where that building is located, and urged people to avoid the area.

Citing two law-enforcement officials, The New York Times said the explosive devices addressed to Clinton and Obama were similar to one found and proactively detonated by police on Monday at billionaire philanthropist George Soros' home in a New York City suburb.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service's statement said.

"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the statement added.

For its part, the White House issued a statement condemning the attempted attacks on key Democratic Party figures and their supporters.

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," US President Donald Trump's administration said.