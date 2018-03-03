Photo of police cordoning off an area around the White House, as occurred this Saturday after the United States Secret Service said it was responding to reports that a gunshot was fired Saturday outside the presidential residence. EFE-EPA/File

The United States Secret Service said it was responding to reports that a gunshot was fired Saturday outside the White House.

"Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse," the federal law enforcement agency reported on Twitter, with a follow-up minutes later saying that medical personnel were headed for the scene of the incident.

The shooter is a man whose motives are unknown.

As a result of the incident, authorities blocked traffic from entering nearby streets.

At the time of the gunshot, neither US President Donald Trump nor first lady Melania Trump were in the building, since both were on their way to Palm Beach, Florida, where the couple owns the Mar-a-Lago resort, now otherwise known as the "winter White House."

The gunshot come just days after Feb. 23, when a woman who apparently suffers from mental disorders, and who was later identified as Jessica Ford, crashed her vehicle into one of the security barricades that protect the presidential residence.

According to authorities at the time, no member of the security forces was injured in the incident, nor was there any need to use arms at the scene of the crash, although, just as happened this Saturday, police deemed it necessary to close a number of streets around the White House.

A number of similar incidents have been done in recent years by individuals who leaped over the fence around the White House, and which have led to the gradual increase in security around the perimeter of the presidential residence.