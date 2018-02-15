US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (R) at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

During his brief visit to Lebanon on Thursday, the United States Secretary of State described the Shiite militant group Hezbollah as a threat to that country and a destabilizing force in the wider region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Beirut alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Rex Tillerson said Hezbollah should end all of its activities abroad.

"Their presence in Iraq and Yemen has also fueled violence. And the consequences of Hezbollah?s involvement in these far-off conflicts, which have nothing to do with Lebanon, are felt here,? he said.

Hezbollah forces also fight alongside troops loyal to the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

Furthermore, the US' top diplomat highlighted the deescalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon as a topic of utmost importance.

Besides meeting with Hariri, Tillerson also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.