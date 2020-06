US Vice President Mike Pence (C) participates in a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, beside Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx (L), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (2-R) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar (R), at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2020. Coronavirus COVID-19 cases have surged across states in the US South. (Estados Unidos) EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives to participate in a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The number of coronavirus cases rose by 45,330 in the United States on Friday, it's largest single-day spike since the pandemic began, taking the number of confirmed infections in the worst-hit country to 2.46 million.

According to The Johns Hopkins University tally, 574 deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours from Thursday evening, taking the overall toll to nearly 125,000. EFE-EPA