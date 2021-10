Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders responds to a question from the news media following a Democratic luncheon in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office following a Republican luncheon meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC USA, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Republican Senator from Maine Susan Collins walks from the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC USA, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Senate approved Thursday the debt ceiling suspension until December to prevent the country from defaulting on its national debt payments as of Oct. 18.

Democrats approved by a 50 to 48 vote the suspension of the debt ceiling after the Republican opposition refused to collaborate with President Joe Biden’s government, putting the country’s solvency and financial market stability at risk. EFE