A handout photo made available by Iraq's military-run Security Media Cell via facebook shows a burning vehicle near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAQ'S SECURITY MEDIA CELL HANDOUT

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) greeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. EFE-EPA/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters march outside the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (C) during a meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE

Demonstrators burn Israel and US flags as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A person holds up a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani as thousands of Iranians take part in an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a Friday morning Baghdad attack ordered by the United States president, the Pentagon said.

The US embassy in Baghdad has urged all US citizens in Iraq to leave the country following the strike, which marks an acute escalation of already soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.EFE-EPA