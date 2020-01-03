Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) greeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. EFE-EPA/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters march outside the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (C) during a meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE

Demonstrators burn Israel and US flags as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A person holds up a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani as thousands of Iranians take part in an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The United States President Donald Trump ordered a surprise strike that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad's airport in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region that prompted a raft of condemnation and concern in the international community.

Soleimani, who was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force and the architect of several powerful Shia militias across the Middles East region, was killed alongside his son-in-law and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi militia. EFE-EPA