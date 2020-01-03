The United States President Donald Trump ordered a surprise strike that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad's airport in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region that prompted a raft of condemnation and concern in the international community.
Soleimani, who was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force and the architect of several powerful Shia militias across the Middles East region, was killed alongside his son-in-law and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi militia. EFE-EPA