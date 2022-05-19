US President Joe Biden (C), Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson (R), and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (L) prepare to speak to the media following their meeting on Finlandvïs and Swedenvïs NATO applications in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2022.EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden (L) listens to President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (R) speak to the media following their meeting on Finlandvïs and Swedenvïs NATO applications in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden (C) welcomes Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

The United States strongly supports the admission of Sweden and Finland to the Nato military alliance and their entry will make the alliance stronger, president Joe Bien said on Thursday.

“It’s a very, very great day. I’m proud to welcome and offer the strong support of the United States for the applications of two great democracies, and two close, highly capable partners, to join the strongest, most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world,” Biden said following a meeting with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts in Washington. EFE

