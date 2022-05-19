The United States strongly supports the admission of Sweden and Finland to the Nato military alliance and their entry will make the alliance stronger, president Joe Bien said on Thursday.
“It’s a very, very great day. I’m proud to welcome and offer the strong support of the United States for the applications of two great democracies, and two close, highly capable partners, to join the strongest, most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world,” Biden said following a meeting with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts in Washington. EFE
int-mp/mp/smq