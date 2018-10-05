Dianne Feinstein, leader of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks with the press on Oct. 5, 2018, the day she voted against Judge Brett Kavanaugh in a procedural vote, which he won, however, and is thus allowed to move on to a final Senate vote on his candidacy this Saturday amid continuing accusations of sexual abuse. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen on Oct. 5, 2018, leads the Republican majority to a procedural vote allowing Judge Brett Kavanaugh to move on to a final Senate vote on his candidacy this Saturday amid continuing accusations of sexual abuse. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with the press on Oct. 5, 2018, the day she voted against Judge Brett Kavanaugh in a procedural vote, which he won, however, and is thus allowed to move on to a final Senate vote on his candidacy this Saturday amid continuing accusations of sexual abuse. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, picked for the Supreme Court by US President Donald Trump, won a procedural vote Friday to move on to a final Senate vote on his candidacy this Saturday amid continuing accusations of sexual abuse.

With a 51-49 vote in his favor, the upper house agreed to vote Saturday on whether to confirm Kavanaugh, after he was publicly accused of sexual abuse by three women including Christine Blasey Ford, who last week appeared before the Senate to give her version of the incident that supposedly occurred in 1982.

Today's session managed to pass the candidate to the next stage, despite the No vote of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, which was annulled by a Yes vote by a Democrat, Joe Manchin.

The US president was quick to praise the legislators. "Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting 'YES' to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!" he said on Twitter.

The decision to have the final vote on Saturday comes a week after Senate pressure led Trump to order the FBI to make a quick investigation of the allegations.

The results of that investigation were delivered to the senators this Thursday.

After reading the FBI report, Republican leaders concluded that the accusations were uncorroborated and that they should proceed to the final vote.

For their part, the Democrats disagreed and suggested that the report contained indications of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh and complained that this investigation was incomplete and extremely limited in its scope by the White House.

Kavanaugh could be confirmed Saturday by the Senate if the Republicans, with a slim majority - 51 of the 100 seats - manage to get at least 50 votes, the minimum necessary for the candidate to become a justice for life of the US Supreme Court.

Doubts still exist about which way four moderate senators will go - three Republicans and one Democrat - who could determine the judge's future.