The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day that the vaccine began to be administered to the public - albeit to priority groups first - and amid one of the most lethal periods since the pandemic began early this year.
At 3:45 pm, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University, 300,267 people had died in the US from Covid-19, putting this country in the No. 1 spot in terms of absolute numbers of deaths, while more than 16.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected here.