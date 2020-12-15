Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (r) at his office in Albany on Dec. 14, 2020, witnessing the first vaccination of a New Yorker to protect against Covid, an injection given in New York City to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay (on screen). EFE-EPA/New York Governor's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Sandra Lindsay (L) a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester (R) in the Queens borough of New York, on 14 December 2020, the first person to receive the vaccine in a special ceremony hosted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (not shown). EFE/EPA/MARK LENNIHAN / POOL

"I've seen the alternative to not getting the vaccine and it's worse," Nurse Lindsay

The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, a somber record that was attained on the same day that the vaccine began to be administered to the public - albeit to priority groups first - and amid one of the most lethal periods since the pandemic began early this year.

At 3:45 pm, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University, 300,267 people had died in the US from Covid-19, putting this country in the No. 1 spot in terms of absolute numbers of deaths, while more than 16.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected here.