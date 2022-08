Taiwanese Air Force personnel stand in front of a fully as they perform combat readiness mission inside the airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, 17 August 2022. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The United States and Taiwan announced Wednesday the start of negotiations to close a bilateral trade and investment pact in the fall, at a time of great tension between Washington and Beijing over the island’s sovereignty.

In a statement, the Office of the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, announced the start of negotiations, following up on the 21st Century Trade initiative, announced by both parties on June 1. EFE \