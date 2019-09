A former militant covers his face as he along with a group of former Taliban and IS militants surrenders, his weapons during a reconciliation ceremony in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 28 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Former Taliban and IS militants surrender their weapons during a reconciliation ceremony in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 28 August 2019. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security forces check cars during coordinated attacks by the Taliban to capture the city, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan security forces drive along a road as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks to capture the city, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban and the United States were on the threshold of an agreement on Sunday after ten days of talks and a violent offensive by the insurgents in northern Afghanistan.

The two sides ended the ninth round of negotiations between them shortly after an attack in the city of Kunduz killed at least 80 people.