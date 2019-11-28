A US teen has become the latest to denounce China's repression of its Muslim Uighur minority on the social networks after she posted a "fake make-up tutorial" on TikTok in which she harshly criticized Beijing for its actions.

The New Jersey resident, Feroza Aziz, said that the popular Chinese social app had suspended her account for denouncing the internment camps China maintains in its far-western Xinjiang province whereupon she transferred her videos to Twitter, where she defines herself as "a Muslim trying to spread awareness" about the issue.