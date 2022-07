US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

The United States and Thailand will discuss the chaos unleashed in Myanmar by the February 2021 coup during the American state secretary’s Sunday visit to Bangkok.

Antony Blinken will meet his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to strengthen ties between the two allied countries and discuss the problems of the neighboring country, among other issues. EFE