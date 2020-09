Downloads of popular social media app TikTok and using messaging service WeChat, both based in China, will be prohibited from 20 September, the United States Department of Commerce said Friday.

A full ban on TikTok’s use would come into effect on 12 November in line with the 90-day deadline President Donald Trump set for its parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform.EFE-EPA

