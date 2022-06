United States President Joe Biden (L) and Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) during their meeting on the first day of the Nato Summit in Madrid. EFE/Lavandeira jr.

The United States will boost its military presence in Europe after Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin “shattered” peace on the continent, president Joe Biden said Wednesday at the start of a Nato summit in Madrid.



“We are going to send 2 additional F-35 squadrons to the UK and station additional air defense and other capabilities in Germany and in Italy,” Biden said during a meeting with Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg just before Nato leaders began discussions. EFE



