The United States on Monday announced plans to raise tariffs on hundreds of Russian exports totaling $2.3 billion and ban imports of Russian gold as part of a raft of measures outlined at the Group of Seven Summit currently taking place in Bavaria.
A senior White House source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters that US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders gathered for a summit in Elmau, Germany, would explore ways to use the money generated from the tariffs to support Ukraine and “make Russia pay” the cost of its war.
(...)