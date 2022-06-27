US President Joe Biden speaks at the 'Global Infrastructure' side event as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Sean Gallup

US President Joe Biden (C) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) prepare to take part in a group photo on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Thomas Lohnes

(L-R) Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, France's President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel pose for a group photo on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Thomas Lohnes

US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz gather for a group photo on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 26 June 2022EFE/EPA/Thomas Lohnes

The United States on Monday announced plans to raise tariffs on hundreds of Russian exports totaling $2.3 billion and ban imports of Russian gold as part of a raft of measures outlined at the Group of Seven Summit currently taking place in Bavaria.

A senior White House source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters that US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders gathered for a summit in Elmau, Germany, would explore ways to use the money generated from the tariffs to support Ukraine and “make Russia pay” the cost of its war.

