US President Joe Biden meets with Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/Oliver Contreras/POOL

The United States Tuesday appeared closer to sending a long-range multiple-rocket system (MLRS) to Ukraine as President Joe Biden Tuesday said he would ship advanced missile systems to the war-torn nation.

“I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Biden wrote in a late-night op-ed in The New York Times.

A government official told the media, in a background call, that the US would provide a long-range missile system as part of a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine. EFE