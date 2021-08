A handout photo made available by DVIDS shows US Embassy personnel from Afghanistan boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Kuwait as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, 17 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EPA-EFE/Senior Airman Noah Coger / US Air Force HANDOUT DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by DVIDS shows a member of the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron assists US Embassy personnel from Afghanistan as they board a Qatar Airways flight to Kuwait as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, 17 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EPA-EFE/Senior Airman Noah Coger / US Air Force HANDOUT Released Maj. John Rigsbee U.S. Central Command Public Affairs John.j.rigsbee.mil@mail.mil (813) 529-0214 via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by DVIDS shows US Army soldiers board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft prior to departure for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, 13 August 2021 (issued 18 August 2021). EPA-EFE/Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks / US Air Force HANDOUT Released Maj. John Rigsbee U.S. Central Command Public Affairs John.j.rigsbee.mil@mail.mil (813) 529-0214 via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that United States troops may stay in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline to complete the evacuation of all US citizens.

He did not elaborate on what will happen to the thousands of Afghans and their families who have assisted US forces and who are finding it difficult to get to the Kabul airport, around which the Taliban have established checkpoints. EFE

bpm-llb-ssa-afs/tw