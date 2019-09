A handout photo made available by Turkish Defence Ministry shows Turkish and US soldiers patrol together in Northern Syria, in Tal Abyad city, near Turkey border in Syria, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY

Turkish army vehicles drive back to Turkish territories after taking part in the first Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria, in Tal Abyad city, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Soldiers take part in the first Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria, in Tal Abyad city, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Children watch from their house while Turkish soldiers patrol near Turkish-Syria border near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

American and Turkish armed forces have carried out Sunday a joint patrol in northern Syria after the two NATO members agreed to create a "safe zone" along the Turkish border.

The operation was the second stage in a deal signed by Washington and Ankara in August that could eventually see Turkey take control of a swathe of Syrian land along its southern border after Turkey's leadership threatened military action against Syrian Kurdish forces in the region.EFE-EPA