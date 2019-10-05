The United States unemployment index fell from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent in September, a month when 136,000 new jobs were created, the US Department of Labor reported this Friday.

The unemployment volume is at its lowest since the month of December 1969, no less than 50 years ago.

Though the United States economy continues to provide almost full employment, the creation of 136,000 new jobs was below the expectations of analysts, who had forecast some 147,000 places of employment added to the US labor force.