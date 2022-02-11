Constanta (Romania), 11/02/2022.- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the media along with Romania's President at the military airbase of Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, near the Black Sea shore, 11 February 2022. President Iohannis and Secretary General Stoltenberg meet military personnel from Allied nations deployed to Romania as the Ukraine - Russia tensions grow. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania, Niza) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Kiev (Ukraine), 09/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by the National Guard press service shows the servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine take part in tactical and special exercises within the command-staff exercises in a village near Shostka, northern Ukraine, 09 February 2022 (issued on 11 February 2022). The military command-staff exercises Zametil'-2022 (Snowstorm-2022) on the management of groups of troops during hostilities is started in Ukraine and will be held on locations of different regions of Ukraine along one month. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEKSANDER YESMANCHUK HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Constanta (Romania), 11/02/2022.- Troops line up for the visit of the NATO Secretary General and Romania's President at the military airbase of Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, near the Black Sea shore, 11 February 2022. President Iohannis and Secretary General Stoltenberg will meet military personnel from Allied nations deployed to Romania as the Ukraine - Russia tensions grow. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania, Niza) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Constanta (Romania), 11/02/2022.- An US military man belonging to the Task Force Cougar detachment stand in formation for the visit of the NATO Secretary General at the military airbase of Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, near the Black Sea shore, 11 February 2022. President Iohannis and Secretary General Stoltenberg will meet military personnel from Allied nations deployed to Romania as the Ukraine - Russia tensions grow. The Task Force Cougar detachment consists of approximately 1,000 the 2nd Squadron of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment US troops, and was deployed to Romania in order to enforce the Eastern NATO flank. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania, Niza) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Lviv (Ukraine), 11/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows servicemen of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade take part in an exercise near Lviv, Ukraine, 11 February 2022. The military command-staff exercises Zametil'-2022 (Snowstorm-2022) on the management of groups of troops during hostilities is started in Ukraine and will be held on locations of different regions of Ukraine along one month. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States has warned that Russia could begin an invasion of Ukraine “at any time,” including before the ongoing Winter Olympic Games conclude next Sunday.

The US and its Nato allies have become increasingly alarmed by a buildup of Russian military troops near its borders with Ukraine, although Moscow has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion.

During a meeting with the foreign ministers from India, Japan and Australia in Melbourne on Friday to discuss the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and Moscow’s ties with Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border.”

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, that includes during the Olympics,” he added.

(...)