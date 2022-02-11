The United States has warned that Russia could begin an invasion of Ukraine “at any time,” including before the ongoing Winter Olympic Games conclude next Sunday.
The US and its Nato allies have become increasingly alarmed by a buildup of Russian military troops near its borders with Ukraine, although Moscow has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion.
During a meeting with the foreign ministers from India, Japan and Australia in Melbourne on Friday to discuss the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and Moscow’s ties with Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border.”
“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, that includes during the Olympics,” he added.
