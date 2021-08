A handout photo made available by Tunisian Presidency shows Tunisian President Kais Saied (L) with newly-appointed acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui during a swearing in ceremony at the Palace of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021). EFE-EPA/PRESIDENCY OF TUNISIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States urged Tunisian President Kais Said to take the necessary measures Saturday to guarantee a quick return "to the democratic path" of the country and resolve the institutional crisis it faces.

In an hour-long phone call, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Said the return to democracy requires "the formation of a new government led by a trained prime minister" to stabilize the Tunisian economy and deal with the pandemic. EFE